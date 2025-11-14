Canfor (OTCMKTS:CFPZF) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Canfor Co. (OTCMKTS:CFPZF – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.62 and traded as low as $8.41. Canfor shares last traded at $8.5920, with a volume of 13,504 shares.

Separately, TD Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Canfor in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.62.

Canfor Corporation operates as an integrated forest products company in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Lumber, and Pulp and Paper. The company manufactures and sells softwood lumber, remanufactured lumber products, engineered wood, and other lumber-related products, as well as wood chips and pellets; and generates green energy.

