IXICO (LON:IXI) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

IXICO plc (LON:IXI – Get Free Report) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 11.36 and traded as low as GBX 10.83. IXICO shares last traded at GBX 10.83, with a volume of 13,693 shares.

IXICO Trading Up 0.5%

The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 11.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 11.36. The firm has a market capitalization of £10.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.64, a PEG ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 0.86.

IXICO Company Profile

IXICO is a global leader in neuroscience imaging and biomarker analytics, using its proprietary AI-driven platform to help advance the treatment of neurological disorders and reduce the uncertainties associated with drug discovery, development and monitoring.

By unlocking valuable insights into drug safety and efficacy, IXICO has built a global reputation and 20-year track record as an end-to-end Imaging Contract Research Organisation (iCRO) managing and analysing neurological clinical trials.

