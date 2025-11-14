IXICO (LON:IXI) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

IXICO plc (LON:IXI – Get Free Report) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 11.36 and traded as low as GBX 10.83. IXICO shares last traded at GBX 10.83, with a volume of 13,693 shares.
IXICO Trading Up 0.5%
The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 11.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 11.36. The firm has a market capitalization of £10.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.64, a PEG ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 0.86.
IXICO Company Profile
By unlocking valuable insights into drug safety and efficacy, IXICO has built a global reputation and 20-year track record as an end-to-end Imaging Contract Research Organisation (iCRO) managing and analysing neurological clinical trials.
