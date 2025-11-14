Ellomay Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:ELLO) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of Ellomay Capital Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELLO – Get Free Report) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.09 and traded as high as $20.95. Ellomay Capital shares last traded at $20.71, with a volume of 1,557 shares.

Ellomay Capital Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.36. The firm has a market cap of $285.38 million, a PE ratio of -55.97 and a beta of 0.79.

Get Ellomay Capital alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ellomay Capital

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. bought a new position in shares of Ellomay Capital during the third quarter worth $17,019,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Ellomay Capital by 39.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,601 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its stake in Ellomay Capital by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 1,594,224 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,276,000 after purchasing an additional 70,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Ellomay Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 27.54% of the company’s stock.

About Ellomay Capital

Ellomay Capital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the initiation, development, construction, and production of renewable and clean energy projects in Spain, the United States, Italy, the Netherlands, and Israel. The company owns photovoltaic (PV) plants comprising five PV plants in Spain with an aggregate installed capacity of approximately 35.9 megawatts (MW); and one PV plant with an installed capacity of 300 MW in the municipality of Talaván, Spain.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ellomay Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ellomay Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.