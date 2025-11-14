Pizza Pizza Royalty (TSE:PZA) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. (TSE:PZA – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$15.34 and traded as low as C$14.42. Pizza Pizza Royalty shares last traded at C$14.45, with a volume of 36,686 shares trading hands.

Separately, TD Securities cut their price target on Pizza Pizza Royalty from C$17.00 to C$16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Pizza Pizza Royalty currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$16.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.72, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 3.03. The stock has a market capitalization of C$481.97 million, a P/E ratio of 15.37 and a beta of 0.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$15.46 and its 200-day moving average is C$15.34.

The business also recently disclosed a sep 25 dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 29th were paid a $0.0775 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 605.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 29th. Pizza Pizza Royalty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.94%.

Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp., through its subsidiary, Pizza Pizza Royalty Limited Partnership, owns and franchises quick-service restaurants under the Pizza Pizza and Pizza73 brands. It offers a flavorful, varied and high-quality menu to pizza-lovers of all ages and tastes and it is composed of more than 600 traditional and non-traditional restaurants coast to coast, employing over 3,000 Canadians.

