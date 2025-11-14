VisionWave (NASDAQ:VWAV) Trading Down 10.8% – What’s Next?

VisionWave Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:VWAV – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 10.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $11.02 and last traded at $11.60. 368,058 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 0% from the average session volume of 368,485 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.01.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings assumed coverage on shares of VisionWave in a research report on Monday. They issued a “sell (d)” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

VisionWave Stock Performance

VisionWave Company Profile

VisionWave Technologies Inc is a defense development company focused on integrating advanced artificial intelligence and autonomous solutions across air, ground and sea domains. VisionWave Technologies Inc, formerly known as Bannix Acquisition Corp., is based in WILMINGTON, Del.

