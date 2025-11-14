Clearstead Trust LLC Acquires 2,428 Shares of AT&T Inc. $T

Clearstead Trust LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 27.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,306 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,428 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of T. Investment Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 3.5% during the second quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 10,464 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Avalon Trust Co raised its position in AT&T by 373.6% during the 2nd quarter. Avalon Trust Co now owns 7,516 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 5,929 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. acquired a new position in AT&T during the 2nd quarter worth about $219,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of AT&T by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 22,723 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ABN Amro Investment Solutions bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,973,000. Institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Hsbc Global Res lowered AT&T from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of AT&T from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.64.

AT&T Stock Performance

NYSE:T opened at $25.71 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.83 and a 200-day moving average of $27.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.38 and a twelve month high of $29.79.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.54. The business had revenue of $30.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.85 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 12.72%. AT&T’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, October 10th were given a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 10th. AT&T’s payout ratio is presently 36.04%.

AT&T Profile

(Free Report)

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.