Comparing Lifezone Metals (LZM) & Its Peers

Lifezone Metals (NYSE:LZM – Get Free Report) is one of 103 public companies in the “MINING – MISC” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Lifezone Metals to related businesses based on the strength of its dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Lifezone Metals and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lifezone Metals 1 0 2 0 2.33 Lifezone Metals Competitors 742 1834 3515 170 2.50

Lifezone Metals currently has a consensus price target of $10.50, indicating a potential upside of 165.15%. As a group, “MINING – MISC” companies have a potential upside of 15.48%. Given Lifezone Metals’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Lifezone Metals is more favorable than its rivals.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Lifezone Metals $140,000.00 -$46.31 million -0.85 Lifezone Metals Competitors $10.01 billion $439.04 million -16.89

This table compares Lifezone Metals and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Lifezone Metals’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Lifezone Metals. Lifezone Metals is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Volatility and Risk

Lifezone Metals has a beta of 0.62, meaning that its share price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lifezone Metals’ rivals have a beta of 0.61, meaning that their average share price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Lifezone Metals and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lifezone Metals N/A N/A N/A Lifezone Metals Competitors -982.74% -11.12% -3.85%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

35.5% of shares of all “MINING – MISC” companies are owned by institutional investors. 9.4% of shares of all “MINING – MISC” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Lifezone Metals beats its rivals on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About Lifezone Metals

Lifezone Metals Limited engages in the extraction and refining of metals. It supplies lower-carbon and sulfur dioxide emission metals to the battery storage, EV, and hydrogen markets. The company’s products include nickel, copper, and cobalt. Its flagship project is the Kabanga nickel project in North-West Tanzania. The company is based in Ramsey, Isle of Man.

