ArchLoot Trading Down 16.5% This Week (AL)

ArchLoot (AL) traded 13.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 14th. ArchLoot has a market cap of $2.99 million and $7.75 million worth of ArchLoot was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ArchLoot token can now be purchased for about $0.0188 or 0.00000020 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ArchLoot has traded down 16.5% against the U.S. dollar.

ArchLoot Profile

ArchLoot’s genesis date was March 31st, 2022. ArchLoot’s total supply is 992,464,664 tokens and its circulating supply is 159,000,000 tokens. The official website for ArchLoot is archloot.com. ArchLoot’s official Twitter account is @archlootos.

ArchLoot Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ArchLoot (AL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. ArchLoot has a current supply of 992,464,664.45009629 with 806,353,514.45009629 in circulation. The last known price of ArchLoot is 0.01906507 USD and is down -12.80 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $7,905,118.73 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ArchLoot.com.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ArchLoot directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ArchLoot should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ArchLoot using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

