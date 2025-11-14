Analyzing Ryvyl (NASDAQ:RVYL) and Tenet Fintech Group (OTCMKTS:PKKFF)

Tenet Fintech Group (OTCMKTS:PKKFF – Get Free Report) and Ryvyl (NASDAQ:RVYL – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Tenet Fintech Group and Ryvyl.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tenet Fintech Group 0 0 0 0 0.00 Ryvyl 1 1 0 0 1.50

Volatility & Risk

Tenet Fintech Group has a beta of 2.32, meaning that its stock price is 132% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ryvyl has a beta of 4.14, meaning that its stock price is 314% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tenet Fintech Group -2,302.19% -621.88% -109.07% Ryvyl -42.81% -565.67% -18.69%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

This table compares Tenet Fintech Group and Ryvyl's net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

0.3% of Tenet Fintech Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.4% of Ryvyl shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.1% of Ryvyl shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Tenet Fintech Group and Ryvyl"s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tenet Fintech Group $2.03 million 5.44 -$42.29 million ($0.18) -0.25 Ryvyl $48.90 million 0.24 -$26.83 million ($1.50) -0.22

Ryvyl has higher revenue and earnings than Tenet Fintech Group. Tenet Fintech Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ryvyl, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Ryvyl beats Tenet Fintech Group on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tenet Fintech Group

Tenet Fintech Group Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides various analytics and AI-based services to small-and-medium businesses and financial institutions. It offers Business Hub, a global ecosystem where analytics and AI are used to create opportunities and facilitate B2B transactions among its members. The company was formerly known as Peak Fintech Group Inc. and changed its name to Tenet Fintech Group Inc. in November 2021. Tenet Fintech Group Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Ryvyl

Ryvyl Inc., a technology company, engages in the development, marketing, and sale of blockchain-based payment solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company's blockchain-based systems facilitate, record, and store a volume of tokenized assets representing cash or data on a blockchain-based ledger. Its products include QuickCard Payment System, a physical and virtual payment card processing management system, including software that facilitates on and off ramp e-wallet management; Coyni, a digital token platform, which offers custodial assurance by utilizing its stable coin and blockchain technology in a closed-loop ecosystem; and ChargeSavvy, an end-to-end POS solution comprising software and hardware for the restaurant and hospitality industry. It serves customers in various industries, including foreign exchange, retail, and e-commerce sectors. The company was formerly known as GreenBox POS and changed its name to Ryvyl Inc. in October 2022. Ryvyl Inc. is based in San Diego, California.

