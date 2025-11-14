Empire (OTCMKTS:EMLAF) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Empire Company Limited (OTCMKTS:EMLAF – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $37.67 and traded as low as $36.67. Empire shares last traded at $36.68, with a volume of 13,334 shares trading hands.
Separately, Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Empire in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.
Empire Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food retail and related real estate businesses in Canada. It operates through two segments, Food Retailing, and Investments and Other Operations. The company owns, affiliates, and franchises retail stores under various retail banners, including Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Thrifty Foods, Farm Boy, Longo's, and Lawtons Drugs; and operates grocery e-commerce stores under the banners, such as Voilà, Grocery Gateway, IGA.net, and ThriftyFoods.com.
