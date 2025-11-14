Zerebro Price Reaches $0.0337 (ZEREBRO)

Zerebro (ZEREBRO) traded down 10.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 14th. Zerebro has a market cap of $33.67 million and approximately $26.05 million worth of Zerebro was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zerebro token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0337 or 0.00000035 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Zerebro has traded 27.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $98,670.95 or 1.02750315 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Zerebro

Zerebro’s total supply is 999,952,319 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,972,636 tokens. Zerebro’s official Twitter account is @0xzerebro. The official website for Zerebro is zerebro.org. Zerebro’s official message board is warpcast.com/zerebro.

Buying and Selling Zerebro

According to CryptoCompare, “Zerebro (ZEREBRO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Solana platform. Zerebro has a current supply of 999,952,319.700055 with 999,952,089.80924 in circulation. The last known price of Zerebro is 0.03396946 USD and is down -5.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 251 active market(s) with $27,363,893.91 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://zerebro.org.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zerebro directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zerebro should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zerebro using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

