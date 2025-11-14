Greene County Bancorp (NASDAQ:GCBC) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of Greene County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GCBC – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $23.10 and traded as low as $22.05. Greene County Bancorp shares last traded at $22.15, with a volume of 5,169 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Greene County Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Greene County Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Greene County Bancorp alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Greene County Bancorp

Greene County Bancorp Stock Down 0.8%

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.10. The company has a market cap of $377.21 million, a P/E ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Greene County Bancorp (NASDAQ:GCBC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $19.75 million for the quarter. Greene County Bancorp had a net margin of 24.62% and a return on equity of 14.75%.

Greene County Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. Greene County Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Greene County Bancorp

In related news, Director Tejraj S. Hada bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.52 per share, with a total value of $33,780.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 24,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $553,023.64. The trade was a 6.51% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jay P. Cahalan bought 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.73 per share, with a total value of $97,739.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 35,424 shares in the company, valued at $805,187.52. This trade represents a 13.82% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders acquired 8,209 shares of company stock valued at $185,336 over the last three months. 59.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Greene County Bancorp

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Greene County Bancorp by 55.8% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in Greene County Bancorp by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Greene County Bancorp by 658.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,923 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Greene County Bancorp by 204.7% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 3,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Greene County Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $241,000. Institutional investors own 13.39% of the company’s stock.

About Greene County Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Greene County Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for The Bank of Greene County that provides various financial services in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, NOW accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, non-interest bearing checking accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Greene County Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greene County Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.