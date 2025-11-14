Clearstead Trust LLC Increases Position in Oracle Corporation $ORCL

Clearstead Trust LLC increased its stake in shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 300.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,880 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,410 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LGT Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the second quarter worth $33,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Oracle during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1,770.0% in the second quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 32.2% during the second quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 193 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 49,365 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.02, for a total value of $13,971,282.30. Following the sale, the director directly owned 151,999 shares in the company, valued at $43,018,756.98. This represents a 24.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 2,222 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.91, for a total value of $641,958.02. Following the transaction, the director owned 29,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,443,394.75. This represents a 7.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 204,254 shares of company stock valued at $60,227,807. 40.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, October 17th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Oracle from $220.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Oracle from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on Oracle from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have given a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.69.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Oracle

Oracle Stock Down 4.1%

ORCL opened at $217.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $620.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.39, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.51. Oracle Corporation has a one year low of $118.86 and a one year high of $345.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $279.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $232.56.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.01). Oracle had a return on equity of 72.93% and a net margin of 21.08%.The firm had revenue of $14.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Oracle has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.270-1.310 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Oracle Corporation will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 9th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 46.30%.

About Oracle

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.