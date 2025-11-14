iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF $SHY Shares Purchased by Family Firm Inc.

Family Firm Inc. raised its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 6.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 31,169 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,818 shares during the quarter. Family Firm Inc.’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 45.5% during the second quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 23.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:SHY opened at $82.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,747.73 and a beta of 0.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.70. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $81.67 and a 12 month high of $83.14.
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile
The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.
