Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF $VTI

Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 942,276 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,628 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises approximately 16.6% of Capstone Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $286,386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter worth $27,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 165.7% during the second quarter. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. now owns 93 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, HFM Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. 28.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VTI opened at $329.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $550.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $236.42 and a 1 year high of $339.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $329.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $310.82.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

