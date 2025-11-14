Forsta AP Fonden Raises Holdings in Monster Beverage Corporation $MNST

Forsta AP Fonden grew its holdings in Monster Beverage Corporation (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 6.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 141,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,200 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $8,882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MNST. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the first quarter valued at $497,157,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd bought a new position in Monster Beverage during the 2nd quarter valued at about $157,063,000. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 54.7% during the 1st quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 5,366,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,728,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897,466 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 7,278,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,921,000 after acquiring an additional 1,872,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 39,281.2% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,379,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,413,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376,019 shares during the period. 72.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Monster Beverage Price Performance
Shares of MNST stock opened at $71.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $69.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.15, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.53. Monster Beverage Corporation has a 1 year low of $45.70 and a 1 year high of $72.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $67.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.77.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MNST shares. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective (up previously from $76.00) on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Thursday, November 6th. UBS Group raised their price target on Monster Beverage from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective (up previously from $56.00) on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Monster Beverage from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.62.
Monster Beverage Profile
Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.
