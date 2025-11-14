Forsta AP Fonden Raises Stock Position in Public Storage $PSA

Forsta AP Fonden raised its position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 31,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $9,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in Public Storage during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Public Storage during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Public Storage by 60.6% during the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Public Storage by 39.8% in the 1st quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Public Storage alerts:

Public Storage Price Performance

Public Storage stock opened at $274.15 on Friday. Public Storage has a 52-week low of $256.60 and a 52-week high of $355.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $289.86 and a 200-day moving average of $292.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.47, a PEG ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04.

Public Storage Dividend Announcement

Public Storage ( NYSE:PSA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $4.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.24 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Public Storage had a return on equity of 35.67% and a net margin of 39.53%.The company’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.20 EPS. Public Storage has set its FY 2025 guidance at 16.700-17.000 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Public Storage will post 16.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be paid a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is 124.61%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PSA shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Public Storage from $317.00 to $315.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Public Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 13th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Public Storage from $305.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $309.00 to $307.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $325.38.

View Our Latest Analysis on PSA

About Public Storage

(Free Report)

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.