Intrua Financial LLC Increases Stock Position in Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF $FLQM

Intrua Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQM – Free Report) by 465.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,564 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,572 shares during the period. Intrua Financial LLC owned 0.07% of Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF worth $1,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF during the second quarter worth $53,000. IFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth $276,000. MBL Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $303,000. Axis Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Axis Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 10.2% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 6,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares in the last quarter.

FLQM opened at $55.63 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $56.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.10. Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF has a 1 year low of $46.23 and a 1 year high of $59.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 16.69 and a beta of 0.98.

The Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF (FLQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LibertyQ US Mid Cap Equity index. The fund tracks a US-listed mid-cap equity index that selects and weights constituents based on four factors: quality, value, momentum, and volatility. FLQM was launched on Apr 26, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

