KBC Group NV Sells 480,124 Shares of The Mosaic Company $MOS

KBC Group NV lessened its stake in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) by 56.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 373,860 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 480,124 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $13,638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Mosaic by 42.2% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,979,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $215,540,000 after acquiring an additional 2,368,094 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Mosaic during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,953,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Mosaic by 13,275.9% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,022,840 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $73,793,000 after purchasing an additional 2,007,717 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Mosaic by 100.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,806,663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $138,867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,912,064 shares during the period. Finally, GMT Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Mosaic during the first quarter worth $47,211,000. 77.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mosaic Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MOS opened at $25.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.38. The company has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a PE ratio of 8.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.00. The Mosaic Company has a twelve month low of $22.36 and a twelve month high of $38.23.

Mosaic Announces Dividend

Mosaic ( NYSE:MOS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. Mosaic had a return on equity of 4.74% and a net margin of 8.35%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. On average, analysts predict that The Mosaic Company will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 8th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 8th. Mosaic’s payout ratio is currently 22.80%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MOS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America reduced their target price on Mosaic from $49.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Zacks Research lowered Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Oppenheimer set a $40.00 price objective on Mosaic in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Mosaic from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Mosaic from $42.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.46.

Mosaic Profile

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

