KBC Group NV Has $28.08 Million Holdings in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. $LYB

KBC Group NV trimmed its stake in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 485,387 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 68,379 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $28,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Investment Management Corp VA ADV lifted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 177.6% in the first quarter. Investment Management Corp VA ADV now owns 408 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Hilltop National Bank bought a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. raised its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 55.2% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 599 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 81.3% during the 2nd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at LyondellBasell Industries

In related news, EVP Kimberly A. Foley acquired 5,661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $43.56 per share, with a total value of $246,593.16. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president directly owned 67,688 shares in the company, valued at $2,948,489.28. The trade was a 9.13% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on LYB. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $64.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $58.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, LyondellBasell Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.19.

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Up 4.9%

NYSE LYB opened at $45.45 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.69. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. has a one year low of $41.58 and a one year high of $85.25. The firm has a market cap of $14.63 billion, a PE ratio of 59.02 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $7.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.41 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 0.74%.The business’s revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.88 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries N.V. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

