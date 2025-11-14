KBC Group NV Sells 758,697 Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company $HPE

KBC Group NV decreased its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 47.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 845,242 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 758,697 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $17,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 42.4% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 116,797 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,388,000 after purchasing an additional 34,801 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 1st quarter valued at $15,663,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 2nd quarter worth $2,522,000. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 48.3% during the 2nd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 33,357 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $682,000 after buying an additional 10,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signal Advisors Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the second quarter valued at about $300,000. 80.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HPE stock opened at $22.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $30.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.88, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.43. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company has a 52-week low of $11.97 and a 52-week high of $26.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.11.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise ( NYSE:HPE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 3rd. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $9.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.77 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 3.77%.Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.880-1.920 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.560-0.600 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 18th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 18th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is 63.41%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HPE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Thursday, July 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.41.

In other news, EVP Maeve C. Culloty sold 3,738 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.12, for a total transaction of $93,898.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Antonio F. Neri sold 166,666 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total transaction of $4,171,649.98. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,585,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,690,721.78. The trade was a 9.51% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 543,738 shares of company stock valued at $12,922,932 in the last ninety days. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

