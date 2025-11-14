MV Capital Management Inc. Sells 446 Shares of Union Pacific Corporation $UNP

MV Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 48.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 475 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 446 shares during the quarter. MV Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 1,400.0% during the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 120 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Access Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the first quarter worth about $33,000. GFG Capital LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, IMA Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the first quarter worth about $43,000. 80.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE UNP opened at $221.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.37 billion, a PE ratio of 18.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $224.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $224.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. Union Pacific Corporation has a 12 month low of $204.66 and a 12 month high of $256.84.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The railroad operator reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by $0.09. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 42.23% and a net margin of 28.73%.The company had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.75 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Union Pacific Corporation will post 11.99 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut shares of Union Pacific from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Union Pacific from $244.00 to $238.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Union Pacific from $265.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $263.00 price target on Union Pacific and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Friday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $261.63.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

