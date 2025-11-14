Donoghue Forlines LLC Invests $2.91 Million in Uber Technologies, Inc. $UBER

Donoghue Forlines LLC acquired a new position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 31,217 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,913,000. Uber Technologies comprises about 0.8% of Donoghue Forlines LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Nova Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Uber Technologies by 41.0% in the 1st quarter. Nova Wealth Management Inc. now owns 430 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 446 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 3,051 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 25,981 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,424,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 10,956 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $798,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Uber Technologies

In related news, insider Tony West sold 3,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total value of $290,625.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 172,846 shares in the company, valued at $16,074,678. This represents a 1.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 31,250 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.42, for a total transaction of $3,013,125.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 86,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,343,319.02. This represents a 26.53% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders sold 598,875 shares of company stock valued at $58,407,848. 3.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Uber Technologies Trading Down 2.0%

UBER stock opened at $91.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.33 and a twelve month high of $101.99. The company has a market cap of $190.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $95.49 and a 200-day moving average of $91.56.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The ride-sharing company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $2.44. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 68.17% and a net margin of 33.54%.The firm had revenue of $13.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UBER has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have issued a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.26.

Uber Technologies Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

