Good Life Advisors LLC Has $1.23 Million Position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF $BSCR

Good Life Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR – Free Report) by 20.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 62,695 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,216 shares during the quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,232,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BSCR. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 39,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 680,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,334,000 after acquiring an additional 155,071 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 226.2% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 119,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,343,000 after purchasing an additional 82,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AA Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. AA Financial Advisors LLC now owns 567,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $19.73 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.67. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $19.40 and a 52 week high of $19.80.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 20th were given a $0.069 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 20th.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. The fund will unwind in December 2027 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.