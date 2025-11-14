Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF $VO Shares Acquired by Good Life Advisors LLC

Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,152 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 127.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 26,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,876,000 after purchasing an additional 14,584 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,910,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $247,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 12,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parcion Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $274,000.

NYSEARCA VO opened at $287.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $87.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $291.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $282.51. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $223.65 and a 1-year high of $296.87.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

