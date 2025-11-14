Intrua Financial LLC Buys 2,888 Shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. $DOC

Intrua Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,307 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,888 shares during the period. Intrua Financial LLC’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $1,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Candriam S.C.A. boosted its position in Healthpeak Properties by 13.6% in the second quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 126,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,210,000 after purchasing an additional 15,077 shares during the last quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey lifted its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 3.9% in the second quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 105,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,855,000 after buying an additional 3,956 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,071,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $332,625,000 after purchasing an additional 197,540 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in Healthpeak Properties by 142.0% during the second quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,667,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,709,000 after buying an additional 1,565,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service increased its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 340.4% in the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 11,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 8,751 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

DOC opened at $17.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -349.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.84. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.63 and a 52-week high of $22.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Healthpeak Properties ( NYSE:DOC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $705.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $681.65 million. Healthpeak Properties had a negative net margin of 1.36% and a negative return on equity of 0.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. Healthpeak Properties has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.810-1.870 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 19th will be issued a $0.1017 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 19th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.0%. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2,440.00%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James Financial raised Healthpeak Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 price target (down from $28.00) on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $22.00 price objective on Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.82.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

