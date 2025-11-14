Oak Harvest Investment Services Boosts Stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF $VGT

Oak Harvest Investment Services raised its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the period. Oak Harvest Investment Services’ holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $5,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VGT. Sawyer & Company Inc purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Rice Partnership LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 65 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Dogwood Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000.

Shares of VGT stock opened at $752.36 on Friday.

Shares of VGT stock opened at $752.36 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $753.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $685.26. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $451.00 and a 12-month high of $806.99. The firm has a market cap of $111.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.55 and a beta of 1.25.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

