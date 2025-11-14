Chewy $CHWY Shares Sold by Oak Harvest Investment Services

Oak Harvest Investment Services decreased its position in Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Free Report) by 18.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,857 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,325 shares during the period. Oak Harvest Investment Services’ holdings in Chewy were worth $2,764,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHWY. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chewy by 72.4% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 29,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $966,000 after buying an additional 12,481 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Chewy by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 53,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after buying an additional 1,522 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Chewy by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 46,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Chewy by 36.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Chewy by 14.6% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. 93.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chewy alerts:

Chewy Stock Performance

Shares of CHWY opened at $33.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.90 billion, a PE ratio of 95.74, a P/E/G ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.18. Chewy has a 1 year low of $29.83 and a 1 year high of $48.62.

Insider Activity at Chewy

Chewy ( NYSE:CHWY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 10th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.33. Chewy had a return on equity of 50.45% and a net margin of 1.22%.The business had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Chewy has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.280-0.330 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Chewy will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO William G. Billings sold 1,121 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.72, for a total value of $36,679.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 31,045 shares in the company, valued at $1,015,792.40. The trade was a 3.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Satish Mehta sold 4,642 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.65, for a total transaction of $151,561.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 229,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,499,770.30. This represents a 1.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 27,629 shares of company stock valued at $903,696 over the last 90 days. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on CHWY. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Chewy in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Chewy in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Chewy from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on Chewy from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Chewy from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.84.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CHWY

Chewy Profile

(Free Report)

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail websites and mobile applications.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHWY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chewy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chewy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.