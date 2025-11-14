Good Life Advisors LLC Has $1.03 Million Position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF $BSCP

Good Life Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Free Report) by 27.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,612 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,135 shares during the quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BSCP. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Angeles Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $99,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $186,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 47.0% during the 1st quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 9,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 3,113 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ BSCP opened at $20.72 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.70 and a 200-day moving average of $20.70. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $20.60 and a 1-year high of $20.76.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 20th were given a dividend of $0.0735 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 20th.

(Free Report)

The Invesco Bulletshares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.