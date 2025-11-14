ARK Innovation ETF $ARKK Shares Acquired by Glassman Wealth Services

Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,970 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the period. ARK Innovation ETF accounts for 0.2% of Glassman Wealth Services’ portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $1,544,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 4,410.0% in the second quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. increased its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 51,200.0% in the second quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Private Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 331.0% during the 2nd quarter. Private Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the last quarter.

Get ARK Innovation ETF alerts:

ARK Innovation ETF Trading Down 5.2%

Shares of ARKK opened at $77.09 on Friday. ARK Innovation ETF has a 52 week low of $38.57 and a 52 week high of $92.65. The firm has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.14 and a beta of 1.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $84.76 and a 200-day moving average of $73.13.

About ARK Innovation ETF

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARKK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.