Glassman Wealth Services Sells 190 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF $VO

Glassman Wealth Services cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 992 shares of the company’s stock after selling 190 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VO. Sittner & Nelson LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.7% during the second quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 829 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. now owns 1,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $498,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 103.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,000 after buying an additional 1,344 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 45.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 1,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 1.7%

NYSEARCA VO opened at $287.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.89 billion, a PE ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $291.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $282.51. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $223.65 and a 12 month high of $296.87.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

