Oak Harvest Investment Services Has $4.32 Million Stock Holdings in Boston Scientific Corporation $BSX

Oak Harvest Investment Services reduced its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,177 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,030 shares during the quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services’ holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $4,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Boston Scientific by 14,391.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,919,801 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $313,618,000 after purchasing an additional 2,899,653 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 134,588,729 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $13,577,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697,945 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 18.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,610,487 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,070,387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664,108 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB boosted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 114.5% during the second quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 2,819,249 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $302,816,000 after buying an additional 1,505,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Boston Scientific by 10.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,143,332 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,426,779,000 after buying an additional 1,383,524 shares in the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on Boston Scientific from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $132.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Leerink Partners increased their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $127.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Barclays boosted their target price on Boston Scientific from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Monday, September 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.77.

Boston Scientific Stock Performance

Shares of BSX opened at $104.99 on Friday. Boston Scientific Corporation has a 1 year low of $85.98 and a 1 year high of $109.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $99.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.56. The firm has a market cap of $155.65 billion, a PE ratio of 56.15, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.58.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 19.74% and a net margin of 14.43%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. Boston Scientific has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.020-3.040 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.770-0.790 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Corporation will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Boston Scientific

In related news, Director Ellen M. Zane sold 12,891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.28, for a total transaction of $1,266,927.48. Following the sale, the director directly owned 24,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,371,889.52. This represents a 34.82% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 50,000 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.47, for a total transaction of $4,973,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 178,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,739,678.74. This represents a 21.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders sold 175,782 shares of company stock worth $17,742,314. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

