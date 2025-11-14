DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.660-1.660 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 2.960. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.8 billion-$6.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.7 billion.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Down 0.5%

NYSE:DD opened at $40.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. DuPont de Nemours has a 12-month low of $22.50 and a 12-month high of $41.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -86.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.11.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter. DuPont de Nemours had a positive return on equity of 7.85% and a negative net margin of 1.54%.The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -43.48%.

DuPont de Nemours declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 6th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to reacquire up to 12.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $93.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $104.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DuPont de Nemours has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.92.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Steven P. Larrabee sold 43,208 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.17, for a total transaction of $3,334,361.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 38,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,977,604.45. This represents a 52.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 74,208 shares of company stock worth $5,714,861 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DuPont de Nemours

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pathstone Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 92,398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,198,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 15.1% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,007,738 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $312,206,000 after purchasing an additional 524,737 shares in the last quarter. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. increased its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 182.2% during the 3rd quarter. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. now owns 17,423 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 11,248 shares during the last quarter. BTG Pactual Asset Management US LLC bought a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,019,000. Finally, Vise Technologies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $258,000. 73.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

Further Reading

