CuriosityStream Inc. (CURI) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 5th

CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share on Friday, December 19th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 6.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 5th.

CuriosityStream has a dividend payout ratio of 1,066.7% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect CuriosityStream to earn ($0.03) per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of -1,066.7%.

CuriosityStream Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CURI opened at $4.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $269.95 million, a P/E ratio of -51.77 and a beta of 1.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.81. CuriosityStream has a fifty-two week low of $1.47 and a fifty-two week high of $7.15.

Insider Activity

CuriosityStream ( NASDAQ:CURI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $18.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.35 million. CuriosityStream had a negative net margin of 8.19% and a negative return on equity of 9.87%. CuriosityStream has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that CuriosityStream will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jonathan Huberman sold 50,000 shares of CuriosityStream stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.75, for a total transaction of $237,500.00. Following the sale, the director owned 1,233,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,859,486. This trade represents a 3.90% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Phillip Brady Hayden sold 35,578 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.41, for a total value of $156,898.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 54,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $240,230.34. The trade was a 39.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 278,727 shares of company stock worth $1,263,661 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 52.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CuriosityStream

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CURI. CW Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CuriosityStream during the first quarter valued at $377,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new position in shares of CuriosityStream in the first quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Informed Momentum Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of CuriosityStream in the 1st quarter worth approximately $788,000. Penn Mutual Asset Management bought a new stake in CuriosityStream during the 1st quarter worth approximately $657,000. Finally, Burney Co. acquired a new stake in CuriosityStream during the 2nd quarter valued at $617,000. 6.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CuriosityStream Company Profile

CuriosityStream Inc operates as a factual content streaming service and media company. The company provides premium video and audio programming services in various categories of factual entertainment, including science, history, society, nature, lifestyle, and technology through direct subscription video on-demand (SVoD) platforms accessible by internet connected devices, or indirectly via distribution partners who deliver CuriosityStream content via distributor's platform or system, as well as through bundled content licenses for SVoD and linear offerings, talks and courses, and partner bulk sales.

