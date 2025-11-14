Leicht Financial Planning & Wealth Management Inc. Invests $5.13 Million in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF $SLYG

Leicht Financial Planning & Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 57,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,133,000. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF makes up 2.4% of Leicht Financial Planning & Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SLYG. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 2,988.2% during the first quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 285.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $68,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $122,000.

NYSEARCA:SLYG opened at $91.77 on Friday. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $71.62 and a one year high of $101.62. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.47. The company has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 20.14 and a beta of 1.09.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

