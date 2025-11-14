Gabelli Convertible & Income Securities Fund Inc. (GCV) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 on December 19th

Gabelli Convertible & Income Securities Fund Inc. (NYSE:GCV – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the investment management company on Friday, December 19th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 11.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 12th.

Gabelli Convertible & Income Securities Fund Trading Down 1.8%

Gabelli Convertible & Income Securities Fund stock opened at $4.15 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.22 and a 200-day moving average of $3.96. Gabelli Convertible & Income Securities Fund has a twelve month low of $3.01 and a twelve month high of $4.37.

Institutional Trading of Gabelli Convertible & Income Securities Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GCV. World Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Gabelli Convertible & Income Securities Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Arlington Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Gabelli Convertible & Income Securities Fund in the second quarter valued at $161,000. PFG Advisors increased its stake in Gabelli Convertible & Income Securities Fund by 44.1% in the 2nd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 134,611 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 41,190 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in Gabelli Convertible & Income Securities Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $168,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gabelli Convertible & Income Securities Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $148,000. 23.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Gabelli Convertible & Income Securities Fund

The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

