Whitefield Income Ltd (WHI) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 13th

Whitefield Income Ltd (ASX:WHI – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, November 12th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 27th will be given a dividend of 0.006 per share on Thursday, November 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 42.0%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 13th.
Whitefield Income Stock Performance
About Whitefield Income
Listed Investment Company focussed on investing in ASX300 listed securities.
