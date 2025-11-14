Whitefield Income Ltd (WHI) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 13th

Whitefield Income Ltd (ASX:WHI – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, November 12th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 27th will be given a dividend of 0.006 per share on Thursday, November 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 42.0%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 13th.

Whitefield Income Stock Performance

About Whitefield Income

Listed Investment Company focussed on investing in ASX300 listed securities.

