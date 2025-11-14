Phoenix Wealth Advisors Sells 25,596 Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF $HDV

Phoenix Wealth Advisors decreased its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 93.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 25,596 shares during the period. Phoenix Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HDV. MB Levis & Associates LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 344.1% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 262 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Chung Wu Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000.

Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF stock opened at $121.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.55 and a beta of 0.64. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $106.00 and a twelve month high of $124.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $121.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.31.

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

