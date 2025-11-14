Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) Issues FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.150-2.550 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 2.730. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.2 billion-$2.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.3 billion.

Edgewell Personal Care Stock Performance

NYSE:EPC opened at $18.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $855.12 million, a PE ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.68. Edgewell Personal Care has a fifty-two week low of $18.30 and a fifty-two week high of $38.44.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.14). Edgewell Personal Care had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 8.06%. The company had revenue of $537.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $532.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. Edgewell Personal Care’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Edgewell Personal Care has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.150-2.550 EPS. Analysts expect that Edgewell Personal Care will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Edgewell Personal Care Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 4th. Edgewell Personal Care’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on EPC shares. Zacks Research upgraded Edgewell Personal Care from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Edgewell Personal Care from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Edgewell Personal Care from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.33.

Institutional Trading of Edgewell Personal Care

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EPC. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 3.4% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 28,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in Edgewell Personal Care during the first quarter worth about $2,655,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 16.1% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 117,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,656,000 after purchasing an additional 16,285 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 80.6% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 81,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,534,000 after buying an additional 36,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $214,000. 91.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Edgewell Personal Care Company Profile

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

