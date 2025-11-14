Radian Group Inc. (RDN) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 24th

Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.255 per share by the insurance provider on Tuesday, December 9th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 24th.

Radian Group has raised its dividend payment by an average of 1.5%annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 6 years. Radian Group has a dividend payout ratio of 25.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Radian Group to earn $3.92 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.02 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.0%.

Radian Group Price Performance

NYSE RDN opened at $35.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. Radian Group has a 52-week low of $29.32 and a 52-week high of $38.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.44. The stock has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 0.81.

Radian Group Company Profile

Radian Group ( NYSE:RDN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.20. Radian Group had a net margin of 45.62% and a return on equity of 13.25%. The company had revenue of $303.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Radian Group will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mortgage Insurance and Homegenius segments. The Mortgage Insurance segment aggregates, manages, and distributes U.S. mortgage credit risk for mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors, through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans; and other credit risk management solutions, including contract underwriting.

