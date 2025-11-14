Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT) Issues Earnings Results

Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.05), Zacks reports. Cellebrite DI had a positive return on equity of 23.92% and a negative net margin of 34.56%.The firm had revenue of $126.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. Cellebrite DI’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Cellebrite DI updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS and its Q4 2025 guidance to EPS.

Cellebrite DI Stock Up 20.7%

NASDAQ:CLBT opened at $19.28 on Friday. Cellebrite DI has a 12-month low of $13.10 and a 12-month high of $26.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.71.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on CLBT. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Cellebrite DI from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on Cellebrite DI from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Weiss Ratings upgraded Cellebrite DI from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Cellebrite DI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Cellebrite DI from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cellebrite DI currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cellebrite DI

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLBT. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Cellebrite DI by 58.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,560,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,030,000 after buying an additional 2,054,644 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in Cellebrite DI by 93.7% during the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,500,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,008,000 after acquiring an additional 725,679 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its stake in Cellebrite DI by 54.9% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 1,415,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,646,000 after acquiring an additional 501,625 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Cellebrite DI by 285.6% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,077,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,972,000 after acquiring an additional 798,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc raised its position in shares of Cellebrite DI by 44.1% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 731,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,705,000 after purchasing an additional 223,941 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.88% of the company’s stock.

Cellebrite DI Company Profile

Cellebrite DI Ltd. develops solutions for legally sanctioned investigations in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's DI suite of solutions allows users to collect, review, analyze, and manage digital data across the investigative lifecycle with respect to legally sanctioned investigations used in various cases, including child exploitation, homicide, anti-terror, border control, sexual crimes, human trafficking, corporate security, cryptocurrency, and intellectual property theft.

