King Wealth Management Group Trims Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF $ITOT

King Wealth Management Group cut its position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 95,611 shares of the company’s stock after selling 979 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF comprises 1.8% of King Wealth Management Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. King Wealth Management Group’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF were worth $12,911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,638,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,338,000 after purchasing an additional 78,277 shares during the period. Evensky & Katz LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 1,423,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,631,000 after buying an additional 38,526 shares in the last quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC now owns 1,236,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,941,000 after acquiring an additional 49,907 shares during the last quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 132.4% in the 1st quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 1,168,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,512,000 after acquiring an additional 665,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, True Link Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,059,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,031,000 after acquiring an additional 98,930 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Trading Down 1.8%

Shares of ITOT opened at $146.38 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $105.00 and a 12-month high of $150.56. The company has a market cap of $78.57 billion, a PE ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $146.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $137.96.

About iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF

The iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P TMI index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of all common equities listed on the NYSE and the NASDAQ. ITOT was launched on Jan 20, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

