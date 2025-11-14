JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) Price Target to $230.00

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Free Report) had its price target decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $285.00 to $230.00 in a report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on MNDY. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and set a $330.00 target price on shares of monday.com in a research report on Monday, August 11th. UBS Group set a $202.00 target price on shares of monday.com in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on monday.com from $240.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of monday.com in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of monday.com from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $330.00 to $260.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.19.

Shares of monday.com stock opened at $160.61 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $191.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $240.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 130.58, a P/E/G ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 1.24. monday.com has a 52 week low of $151.00 and a 52 week high of $342.64.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $316.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.26 million. monday.com had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 5.99%. monday.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. monday.com has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that monday.com will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in monday.com by 231.2% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,717,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,617,000 after buying an additional 1,198,761 shares during the period. Rubicon Global Capital Ltd lifted its stake in shares of monday.com by 155.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rubicon Global Capital Ltd now owns 1,442,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,763,000 after purchasing an additional 877,700 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of monday.com by 102.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,682,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,999,000 after purchasing an additional 851,231 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in monday.com by 45.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,401,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,969,000 after buying an additional 745,686 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of monday.com in the second quarter worth $161,114,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

