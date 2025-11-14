iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF $PFF Stock Holdings Raised by King Wealth Management Group

King Wealth Management Group grew its stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Free Report) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,029 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,676 shares during the quarter. King Wealth Management Group’s holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF were worth $1,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 14.3% in the second quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 435,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,376,000 after buying an additional 54,528 shares during the last quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. now owns 91,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,797,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 5,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228 shares in the last quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC now owns 20,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 21,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after acquiring an additional 2,194 shares in the last quarter. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Price Performance

Shares of PFF opened at $30.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.32 billion, a PE ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.06. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a 12-month low of $28.70 and a 12-month high of $32.98.

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 3rd were given a $0.1707 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.6%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 3rd.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

