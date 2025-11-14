Phoenix Wealth Advisors Sells 591 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP

Phoenix Wealth Advisors cut its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,673 shares of the company’s stock after selling 591 shares during the period. Phoenix Wealth Advisors’ holdings in PepsiCo were worth $881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 29.6% in the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 109,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,402,000 after purchasing an additional 24,964 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC increased its stake in PepsiCo by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 8,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Investment Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 11,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,528,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Avalon Trust Co now owns 3,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at approximately $415,000. Institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on PEP shares. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on PepsiCo from $146.00 to $145.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 15th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. HSBC raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $156.95.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PEP opened at $145.02 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $144.96 and its 200 day moving average is $139.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.91. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $127.60 and a 52-week high of $166.88. The firm has a market cap of $198.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.57, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.45.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 8th. The company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.03. PepsiCo had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 57.58%. The firm had revenue of $23.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.91 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.31 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current year.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

