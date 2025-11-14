Phoenix Wealth Advisors Sells 1,028 Shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. $DRI

Phoenix Wealth Advisors reduced its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) by 7.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,275 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,028 shares during the period. Darden Restaurants accounts for about 1.2% of Phoenix Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Phoenix Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $2,893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the first quarter valued at about $84,801,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the 1st quarter worth $53,760,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 6.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,998,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $830,666,000 after purchasing an additional 247,542 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 5.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,134,246 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $680,418,000 after buying an additional 175,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP lifted its position in Darden Restaurants by 3,824.2% during the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 177,217 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,819,000 after buying an additional 172,701 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Darden Restaurants news, SVP Matthew R. Broad sold 5,661 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.40, for a total value of $1,094,837.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 13,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,691,354.40. This trade represents a 28.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on DRI shares. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Mizuho began coverage on Darden Restaurants in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Darden Restaurants from $230.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.82.

Darden Restaurants Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of DRI opened at $175.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $20.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $189.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $202.78. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 1-year low of $159.40 and a 1-year high of $228.27.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 18th. The restaurant operator reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.01 by ($0.04). Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 52.35% and a net margin of 8.90%.The business had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Darden Restaurants has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.500-10.700 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Darden Restaurants Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 10th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 10th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.4%. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is currently 64.31%.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V’s Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

