iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF $IEMG Shares Bought by King Wealth Management Group

King Wealth Management Group lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Free Report) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,644 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,157 shares during the quarter. King Wealth Management Group’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 300,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,055,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 8.0% in the second quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 2,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. eCIO Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. eCIO Inc. now owns 54,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,274,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the period. 49 Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. 49 Wealth Management LLC now owns 638,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,353,000 after acquiring an additional 101,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 37,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,255,000 after purchasing an additional 8,073 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 1.1%

NYSEARCA IEMG opened at $67.77 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $66.58 and a 200 day moving average of $61.89. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $47.29 and a twelve month high of $69.46.

About iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

The iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of emerging-market firms, covering 99% of market capitalization. IEMG was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.