Phoenix Wealth Advisors Acquires 2,013 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF $JMST

Phoenix Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 182,646 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,013 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF comprises about 3.9% of Phoenix Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Phoenix Wealth Advisors owned about 0.23% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF worth $9,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Grimes & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,491,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,147,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,057,000 after buying an additional 748,311 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 158.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 782,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,791,000 after buying an additional 479,460 shares during the last quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 185.1% in the second quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 694,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,360,000 after buying an additional 450,882 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 16.4% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,710,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,848,000 after buying an additional 382,544 shares during the last quarter.
JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Price Performance
Shares of JMST opened at $50.93 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.97 and a 200-day moving average of $50.87. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF has a 1 year low of $50.42 and a 1 year high of $50.98.
JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Profile
The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- Tesla Has Been Trapped in a 10% Range for Months—What’s Going On?
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- dLocal Falls Despite Blowout Q3 Results—What Investors Are Missing
- How to Profit From Value Investing
- Ondas Holdings Signals a Rebound as Drone Demand Soars
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JMST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.