Phoenix Wealth Advisors Acquires 2,013 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF $JMST

Phoenix Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 182,646 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,013 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF comprises about 3.9% of Phoenix Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Phoenix Wealth Advisors owned about 0.23% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF worth $9,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Grimes & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,491,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,147,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,057,000 after buying an additional 748,311 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 158.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 782,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,791,000 after buying an additional 479,460 shares during the last quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 185.1% in the second quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 694,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,360,000 after buying an additional 450,882 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 16.4% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,710,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,848,000 after buying an additional 382,544 shares during the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Price Performance

Shares of JMST opened at $50.93 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.97 and a 200-day moving average of $50.87. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF has a 1 year low of $50.42 and a 1 year high of $50.98.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JMST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.