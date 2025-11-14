King Wealth Management Group Makes New $216,000 Investment in Lazard, Inc. $LAZ

King Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in Lazard, Inc. (NYSE:LAZ – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Lazard by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 287,574 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $12,452,000 after buying an additional 25,480 shares in the last quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust boosted its position in Lazard by 44.4% during the second quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust now owns 10,922 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 3,356 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Lazard by 5.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 358,970 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $15,543,000 after purchasing an additional 17,418 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Lazard in the first quarter valued at approximately $598,000. Finally, Amica Mutual Insurance Co. raised its stake in shares of Lazard by 48.2% during the 2nd quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 120,707 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,791,000 after purchasing an additional 39,263 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on LAZ. Zacks Research downgraded Lazard from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Lazard in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Lazard in a report on Friday, October 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Lazard from $47.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $46.00 price objective on Lazard and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lazard presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.00.

Lazard Price Performance

Lazard stock opened at $50.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. Lazard, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.97 and a 12 month high of $60.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $51.74 and its 200-day moving average is $49.74.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.17. Lazard had a return on equity of 35.02% and a net margin of 8.89%.The business had revenue of $782.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $739.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Lazard, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

Lazard Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Investors of record on Monday, November 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 3rd. Lazard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.05%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lazard news, CEO Evan L. Russo sold 50,000 shares of Lazard stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.95, for a total value of $2,847,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 227,915 shares in the company, valued at $12,979,759.25. The trade was a 17.99% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael Gathy sold 617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.37, for a total transaction of $34,163.29. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 108,092 shares of company stock valued at $6,030,986. 3.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lazard Company Profile

Lazard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Financial Advisory and Asset Management. The Financial Advisory segment offers financial advisory services, such as mergers and acquisitions, capital markets, shareholder, sovereign, geopolitical advisory, and other strategic advisory services, as well as restructuring and liability management, and capital raising and placement services.

Featured Articles

