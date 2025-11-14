Oak Harvest Investment Services Takes $2.94 Million Position in Cognex Corporation $CGNX

Oak Harvest Investment Services bought a new stake in Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 92,543 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,935,000. Oak Harvest Investment Services owned approximately 0.06% of Cognex as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Cognex by 148.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,075,772 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $223,594,000 after purchasing an additional 4,228,729 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cognex by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,082,319 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $181,436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474,832 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Cognex by 126.2% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,609,802 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $137,510,000 after buying an additional 2,571,457 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Cognex by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,539,557 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $75,756,000 after purchasing an additional 647,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cognex by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,507,022 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $44,954,000 after buying an additional 79,266 shares during the last quarter. 88.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CGNX shares. Truist Financial set a $45.00 target price on shares of Cognex and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Cognex in a research note on Friday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Cognex from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Cognex in a report on Monday, September 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Cognex in a research report on Friday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.20.

Cognex Stock Performance

CGNX stock opened at $37.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a PE ratio of 57.89 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.89. Cognex Corporation has a one year low of $22.67 and a one year high of $49.76.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $264.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.86 million. Cognex had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 8.26%. Cognex’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. Cognex has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.190-0.24 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Cognex Corporation will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cognex Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.085 per share. This is a positive change from Cognex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 13th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cognex

In related news, Director Robert Willett sold 6,704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.51, for a total transaction of $331,915.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Sheila Marie Dipalma sold 2,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $90,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 8,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $386,190. The trade was a 18.92% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders sold 10,706 shares of company stock worth $512,065. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cognex Company Profile

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, electric vehicle batteries, and e-commerce packages by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

